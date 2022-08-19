Actinium Reaches Market Cap of $207,879.18 (ACM)

Actinium (ACM) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $207,879.18 and $183.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 113.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 42,972,700 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

