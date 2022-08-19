ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACVA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $8.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.50. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

