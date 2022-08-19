Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Increased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Stock Up 0.3 %

Adobe stock opened at $439.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.28. The company has a market capitalization of $205.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.