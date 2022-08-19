Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,139 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,179 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.8% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Adobe were worth $75,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,195,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 111,402 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,170,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $13.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $425.09. The stock had a trading volume of 76,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,934. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

