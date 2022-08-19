Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Sells C$573,000.00 in Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.46, for a total value of C$573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,263,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,480,443.44.

Advantage Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AAV stock traded down C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$11.58. The company had a trading volume of 510,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,854. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.26 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$302.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.7115066 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Energy

Several research firms have commented on AAV. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.81.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

