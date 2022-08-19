Advisor OS LLC Buys 1,113 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,791,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.83. The stock had a trading volume of 65,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759,389. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $358.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.23.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 12,426 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $1,855,574.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,095.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 12,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $1,855,574.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,095.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,185 shares of company stock worth $34,997,837 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

