Advisor OS LLC Buys 246 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.67.

COO traded down $4.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,041. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.41 and a 200-day moving average of $359.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.01 and a 1-year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

