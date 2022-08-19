Advisor OS LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Trading Down 3.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

ADBE traded down $13.43 on Friday, reaching $425.60. 25,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,934. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.06 and its 200-day moving average is $423.28. The company has a market cap of $199.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

