Advisor OS LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,178 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 1.7% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,713,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after buying an additional 405,662 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 179,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,460,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 193,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 118,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $992,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.07. 5,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,726. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

