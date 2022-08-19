Advisor OS LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,936,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:REMX traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.47. 583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,518. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $77.17 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.14.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.