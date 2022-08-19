Advisor OS LLC Invests $996,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.30. 4,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,353. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

