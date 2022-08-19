Advisor OS LLC Makes New $3.71 Million Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,000. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up 1.1% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Advisor OS LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,583 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,578. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

