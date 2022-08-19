Advisor OS LLC Sells 2,831 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 916.7% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 34.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 718,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $145,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

