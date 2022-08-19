Advisor OS LLC Sells 28,431 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,431 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,809,000 after purchasing an additional 137,924 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,799,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,337,000 after purchasing an additional 109,852 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,810,000 after purchasing an additional 93,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWM Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,457,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.00. The company had a trading volume of 178,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.91. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

