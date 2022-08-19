Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) PT Raised to $14.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $17.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $95,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

