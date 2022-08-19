AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.00.
AES Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of AES stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. AES has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08.
AES Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AES by 285.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AES by 1,223.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in AES by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 18,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of AES by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
