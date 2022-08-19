Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.39. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 1,465,208 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aethlon Medical to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Aethlon Medical Trading Down 6.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a negative net margin of 3,542.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Finally, NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

