Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Down 9%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) shares were down 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 29,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,699,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 22,599 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.
