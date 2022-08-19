Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Down 9%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) shares were down 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 29,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,699,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 1,407.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 22,599 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

