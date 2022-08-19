Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 783.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 39.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,278 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 513.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 109,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 91,353 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 90.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Trading Down 4.4 %

About Affirm

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Affirm has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $176.65.

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading

