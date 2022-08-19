Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI) Senior Officer Paul Martinez Sells 200,000 Shares

Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul Martinez sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.42, for a total value of C$484,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,689 shares in the company, valued at C$514,707.38.

Paul Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Paul Martinez sold 266,900 shares of Africa Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.42, for a total value of C$645,898.00.

Africa Oil Price Performance

Africa Oil Corp has a 1-year low of C$9.85 and a 1-year high of C$30.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Africa Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

