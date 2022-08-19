Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI) Senior Officer Paul Martinez Sells 200,000 Shares

Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul Martinez sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.42, for a total value of C$484,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,689 shares in the company, valued at C$514,707.38.
Paul Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Paul Martinez sold 266,900 shares of Africa Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.42, for a total value of C$645,898.00.
Africa Oil Price Performance
Africa Oil Corp has a 1-year low of C$9.85 and a 1-year high of C$30.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
See Also
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.