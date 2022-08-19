Ag Growth International (AFN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ag Growth International (TSE: AFN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/16/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$51.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$55.00.

8/12/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$49.00 to C$65.50.

7/5/2022 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$57.00 to C$59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE AFN traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$40.67. 397,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,495. The company has a market cap of C$768.22 million and a PE ratio of 72.63. Ag Growth International Inc. has a one year low of C$26.39 and a one year high of C$44.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

