AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Down 1.5%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) was down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 3,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 139,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

AgeX Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgeX Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AgeX Therapeutics stock. Creative Planning raised its position in AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.19% of AgeX Therapeutics worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.

