Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $321.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $283.00.

APD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.56.

NYSE:APD opened at $267.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.16. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after buying an additional 1,560,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,758,000 after buying an additional 705,720 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

