Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $110.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKAM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM stock opened at $96.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $85.90 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.