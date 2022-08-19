Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Now Covered by Analysts at Melius

Melius began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALK. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 0.1 %

ALK opened at $46.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.46. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,239,000 after purchasing an additional 101,618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,870,000 after purchasing an additional 239,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,198 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

