Alchemy Pay Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.40 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $69.51 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00296661 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00116924 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00075814 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004200 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,943,691,067 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

