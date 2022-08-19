Aleph.im (ALEPH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $839,969.00

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001215 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $63.82 million and $839,969.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,076,229 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im.

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

