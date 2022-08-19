Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 121,586 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,397 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $40.34 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $42.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.