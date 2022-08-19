Alium Finance (ALM) Price Reaches $0.0143 on Major Exchanges

Alium Finance (ALM) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Alium Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alium Finance has a market capitalization of $47,096.63 and $77,911.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alium Finance has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00792355 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Alium Finance
Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 coins. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap.
Buying and Selling Alium Finance
