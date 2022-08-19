Alliance Global Partners Cuts Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Price Target to C$16.00

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from C$27.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Verano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Verano Price Performance

Verano stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Verano has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a market cap of $91.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27.

Verano Company Profile

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $202.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.46 million. Verano had a negative net margin of 12.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verano will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

