Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CFO Leah Jones Sells 3,921 Shares

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $69,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Leah Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Leah Jones sold 24 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $423.60.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MDRX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Institutional Trading of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $5,349,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 105,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 44,664 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.