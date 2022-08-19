ALLY Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,409.00 (ALY)

ALLY (ALY) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last week, ALLY has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $6,409.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,797.63 or 0.99879820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003659 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00127235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00032712 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00071894 BTC.

About ALLY

ALY is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ALLY

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

