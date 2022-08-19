Aloha (ALOHA) Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

Aloha (ALOHA) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Aloha has a total market capitalization of $463,725.33 and approximately $20,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aloha has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aloha coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,394.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003706 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00127372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00033110 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00073997 BTC.

About Aloha

Aloha (CRYPTO:ALOHA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi.

Buying and Selling Aloha

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens. “

