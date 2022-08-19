Alphr finance (ALPHR) Market Cap Achieves $27,167.86

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Alphr finance has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $27,167.86 and $36,203.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001570 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.00785066 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Alphr finance Coin Profile
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Alphr finance Coin Trading
