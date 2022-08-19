Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their price target on Alteryx to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.73.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $64.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $81.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average is $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alteryx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP bought a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $49,610,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP boosted its stake in Alteryx by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 819,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 317,826 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $6,583,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

