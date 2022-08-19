Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $710,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 130.1% during the first quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

