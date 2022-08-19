Amar Murugan Sells 3,430 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) SVP Amar Murugan sold 3,430 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $17,252.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

ATRA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,190. The firm has a market cap of $447.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $1.09. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 111.20% and a negative net margin of 344.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $748,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 860,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 62,717 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

