AMATEN (AMA) Price Tops $0.0155 on Top Exchanges

AMATEN (AMA) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One AMATEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AMATEN has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. AMATEN has a market capitalization of $117,618.92 and $166.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AMATEN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,272.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003724 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00127265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00033273 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00074625 BTC.

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMATEN (AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com.

AMATEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMATEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMATEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMATEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMATEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.