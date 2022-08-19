Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Amcor updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.84 EPS.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. Amcor has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Amcor

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter worth $160,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

