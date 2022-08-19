Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Amcor updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.84 EPS.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. Amcor has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $13.60.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. CLSA began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth about $619,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Amcor by 7.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Amcor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 165,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Amcor by 4.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

