Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Shares of AEE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.24. The stock had a trading volume of 18,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,796. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.53. Ameren has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $99.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,552 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Ameren by 6.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 1.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

