American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at Citigroup

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

AXL opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.13.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

