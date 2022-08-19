American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Downgraded to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $42.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $40.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

