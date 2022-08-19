American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Anne M. Holloway Sells 400 Shares of Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AWR opened at $89.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.46. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.28. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 71.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in American States Water by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

