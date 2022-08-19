Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) PT Lowered to C$0.80 at Stifel Nicolaus

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their price target on Americas Silver to C$1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Americas Silver Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of USAS opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Silver

Americas Silver Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,550,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after buying an additional 838,844 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,335,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 565,500 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,797,712 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,034,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 157,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

