Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) PT Lowered to C$0.80 at Stifel Nicolaus

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Desjardins decreased their price target on Americas Silver to C$1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Americas Silver Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of USAS opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.31.
Americas Silver Company Profile
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
