Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of COLD traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,590. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -519.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 134,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.