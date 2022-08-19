Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Patrick G. Hagan Buys 500 Shares

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) Director Patrick G. Hagan purchased 500 shares of Ames National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $11,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATLO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.20. 8,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ames National Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $199.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ames National by 256.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Ames National during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ames National during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ames National by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ames National by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

