AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 1,294 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,186,000 after buying an additional 1,282,072 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,264 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,434,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,967,000 after purchasing an additional 668,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,272,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,229,000 after purchasing an additional 223,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF opened at $103.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.12. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.99 and a 52-week high of $117.72.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.184 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.