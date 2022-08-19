AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Edison International by 360.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800,598 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Edison International by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after buying an additional 4,777,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $265,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Edison International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,891,000 after acquiring an additional 691,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Edison International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $71.79 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.