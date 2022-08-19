AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.13 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

